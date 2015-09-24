'Bows looking for wide receivers to step up against Wisconsin

The one thing every Hawaii player took away from their trip to Ohio State is that they feel like they can hang with any team in the country, be it the top-ranked Buckeyes, or 22nd-ranked Wisconsin.

If UH is thinking upset this weekend, they will need the offense that showed up in the 2nd half against UC Davis, not the one that was on display in Columbus. A bunch of dropped passes combined with wide receivers not getting any separation made things tough for Max Wittek against OSU.

"We've got to be able to win those match ups," Wittek said. "It's an 11-on-11 sport, but a lot of times it comes down to one-on-one, so they know they need to win those situations."

Confidence is high for the receivers group this week after Marcus Kemp and Devan Stubblefield both went for over 100 yards in the win over the Aggies.

"There wasn't that many balls on the ground this game, so I think we're more confident in our catching ability," Kemp said. "As we go on to this game, having a good game with two hundred yard receivers is a positive thing, and I think that we can build on that."

The Badgers defending the pass are ranked 58th in the country this season.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.