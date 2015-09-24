Hi-Five Athlete of the Week: Challen Faamatau

Junior running back Challen Faamatau is making a name for himself at Farrington High School.

He is currently the state's leading rusher with 779 yards and 7 touchdowns helping the Governors to a 5-1 overall record this season.

"You know my dad and my coaches been on my butt saying that's where it starts, the offseason," Faamatau said. "Offseason training. That's where you get faster, stronger."

The 5'10, 193 pound bruiser is also marching his way into the history books. Earlier this year, he ran for 237 yards in the Governor's 19-13 win over Kailua, which is good for 6th all-time at Farrington.

"The sky's the limit for him and I know he will continue to grow as a player and there's no doubt that he is only going to get better," said Govs head coach Randall Okimoto.

Faamatau has one goal in mind: leading the Govs to their first OIA title since 1990.

"I'm not really worried about my stats, all I'm worried about is just leading my teammates, being prepared for the next opponent that we are going to be facing."



