Camp Randall Stadium: One of college football's toughest venues

You could make the argument that Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin is one of the best places to be on a college football Saturday. The 'Bows will get a first-hand look this week when they visit the Badgers.

Wisconsin has been virtually unbeatable at home, especially against non-conference opponents. The last time a team from outside the Big Ten beat the Badgers at home was UNLV on September 13, 2003. Wisconsin's 34 straight wins is the 8th longest streak in NCAA history and the 2nd longest active streak behind LSU's 44.

"I know we're not going to be intimidated. We're going to go in and play," Hawaii head coach Norm Chow said of the atmosphere at Camp Randall. "This is a very physical football team, probably more physical than Ohio State. We're not going to be intimidated, we know what we're getting into. It's loud, I've coached there before. We're just going to go play and do what we do best. We just need to stay healthy. I don't think we'll be intimidated, in fact i know we won't."

UH got accustomed to the size of a Big Ten venue just two weeks ago at Ohio State, and the fact that they hung in there with the top-ranked team has given them a belief.

"I think our defense, and our whole team in general, we have a lot of confidence," said Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week Jerrol Garcia-Williams. "As long as we go out there and hit them in the mouth, we should be fine."

Hawaii and Wisconsin get underway at 2pm HST on the Big Ten Network.