McKinley forfeiting vs Leilehua, Castle up in the air

The McKinley varsity football team forfeited this Friday's game versus Leilehua due to a lack of eligible players. McKinley High School principal Ron Okamura said some players were ineligible because of disciplinary reasons, others because of academics.
Originally, the Tigers were going to forfeit their final two games, but now the season finale against Castle is up in the air. School officials will meet with parents to decide whether or not it is in the students best interest to call players up from the junior varsity team in order to have enough players.
McKinley is 0-6 this season, being outscored 359 to 16 in the process, and has been shutout on four occasions. Both Okamura and athletic director Bob Morikuni insisted the forfeit had nothing to do with wins and losses and the final scores.
"As expected the players are disappointed. They wish they could play, but there are some things we need to take care of on the school side itself," Morikuni said.
