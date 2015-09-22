Rainbow Wahine move up to #11 in AVCA Poll

Following a weekend sweep of Cal State Bakersfield, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team climbed one spot in this week's AVCA Poll to number eleven.
The 'Bows finished the non-conference portion of their schedule 10-1 and will open Big West play Friday against UC Santa Barbara.
