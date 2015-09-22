UH's Garcia-Williams named MWC Defensive Player of the Week

Hawaii junior linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week Monday following his career-high 15 tackle performance Saturday against UC Davis.
His 15 tackles were the most in a game by a UH defender since Corey Paredes against New Mexico in 2010.
The Rainbow Warriors travel to Madison to take on #22 Wisconsin Saturday.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.