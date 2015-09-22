UH's Garcia-Williams named MWC Defensive Player of the Week - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

UH's Garcia-Williams named MWC Defensive Player of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaii junior linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week Monday following his career-high 15 tackle performance Saturday against UC Davis.

His 15 tackles were the most in a game by a UH defender since Corey Paredes against New Mexico in 2010.

The Rainbow Warriors travel to Madison to take on #22 Wisconsin Saturday.

