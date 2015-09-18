Surfriders in the midst of impressive turnaround

What a difference a year makes. Last season, the Kailua football team lost every game. This season, they have won all but one.

"I'd take my eleven over any eleven any day," said Surfriders head coach Joseph Wong. "They're blue collar. I love our players out here and what they put forward."

Kailua was once-upon-a-time a powerhouse in the OIA, but they have fallen on hard times in recent seasons. Joseph Wong has led the quick turnaround back to relevancy with his Surfriders off to a 5-1 start and ranked 8th.

"In the last nine years before I got here, we weren't the dominant power like we've always been," said Wong. "Right there with Farrington, right there with Kahuku. The players have to understand that we come from a winning tradition here at Kailua. I try to let them know that we're supposed to be where we're at."

Where they are at is third in the OIA Blue division, right behind the defending state champion Mililani Trojans.

"We're the underdogs, we love being the underdogs," said senior quarterback Noah Auld. "People don't talk about us that's fine. We're just over here working hard and trying to make a statement."

The Surfriders next chance to make a statement comes on the road against 10th ranked Moanalua Friday night at 7:30.