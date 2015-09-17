'Bows making sure not to overlook UC Davis

The Rainbow Warriors are a bit banged up heading into this weekend. Max Wittek did not practice today due to a toe injury, but Norm Chow said his QB would be good to go on Saturday. The same can be said for linebacker Julian Gener who was cleared to play after a medical scare in Columbus which caused him to miss the Ohio State game and instead visit a hospital for precautionary reasons.

Getting as close to healthy as possible is a big priority, with all hands on deck next weekend in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers. However, the 'Bows can't look too far ahead and show up unprepared for UC Davis on Saturday.

"It's a lot more focusing on ourselves, rather than them," said junior wide receiver Marcus Kemp. "We are still game-planning and learning their coverages and techniques and stuff like that, so I think we are more focused on what we can do."

Head coach Norm Chow drew parallels to the recent US Open upset.

"I don't know if you watch tennis, but I watched that gal beat Serena and she said she wasn't focused on Serena, she was focused on herself and getting the ball back. I used that as an example the other day and I will continue to do that. It's about us, it's about us."

UH and UC Davis kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

