Hi-Five Athlete of the Week: Mililani QB McKenzie Milton

Mililani Head Coach Rod York can't say enough about his senior quarterback McKenzie Milton.

"He's taken us to championship games and places Mililani has never seen before," said York. "He is a great character person, he'd be the guy you would want to be in charge of your business."

Milton has taken over the Mililani football business with ease. Last season the state player of the year threw for over 3,300 yards and 35 touchdowns, leading the Trojans to a division one state title over Punahou. Milton is hoping 2015 brings similar success.

"We know that we have a long road ahead, but that's our ultimate goal for sure," said Milton. "It's got to be an everyday grind for us. We can't get complacent. But a that is our ultimate goal for sure."

The dual threat QB is off to a good start this season. He already has over 1,600 passing yards with another 230 rushing, but he isn't focused on the numbers.

"If I throw for 400 yards in a game or rush for 200 yards in a game then that happens, but if I only throw for 200 or rush for zero, as long as we get the win we're fine," said Milton.

Despite putting up impressive numbers over that past couple of seasons, Milton has not gotten as many division one offers as you would expect. The reason? Something completely out of his control.

"He would probably be the top quarterback in the nation, if he was a couple of inches taller," said York.

"Doug Flutie won a Heisman he is barely five-foot-eight," Milton explained. "Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl and he is barely five-foot-ten. So I mean there are a lot of guys that do it big being undersized."

The six-foot, 185 pound slinger has already verbally committed to play at UH next season and he hopes to bring the program back to prominence, something he has proven at Mililani.

"It will be the loss of those colleges that didn't offer him. That's alright because he will rock the state of Hawaii."

