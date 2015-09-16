Marcus Mariota named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after debut performance

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his stellar NFL debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to the NFL.

Mariota had a perfect passer rating, throwing four touchdowns and completing 13 of 16 passes as the Titans won 42-14. Never before in pro football history had a rookie quarterback thrown for four touchdowns in the first half of his NFL debut. The 28 points from those touchdowns totaled the season high the Titans scored in any game last season.

Mariota joined Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Miami Dolphins punt returner Jarvis Landry as the AFC’s top players, the NFL confirmed.

Mariota is the first Titan to be named top offensive player of the week since Chris Johnson in 2012.

The Titans will travel to Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

