'Bows hope to learn from OSU loss

A 41-point underdog, on the road in front of 107,145 fans at Ohio Stadium, against the defending national champions and unanimous number one team in the country, the Rainbow Warriors weren't supposed to give Ohio State a game. Instead, Hawaii hung around the top-ranked Buckeyes for three-plus quarters before ultimately succumbing in the final 15 minutes. The goal now for Norm Chow's team is to learn from it.

"There were a lot of positives to come out of that, but if we don't learn from it, that great experience that we had we're missing the boat," Chow said. "And we got beat, we got beat. Full man I thought we had a chance to win that game."

While the UH defense thrived, the offense struggled. Offensive coordinator Don Bailey explained the shortcomings.

"You just can't put the ball on the ground against a good team like that, and the passing game helps the running game and vice versa, so that has to happen and guys are putting in extra work and you gotta move on."

The Rainbow Warriors host UC Davis Saturday at 6pm.