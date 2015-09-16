Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award Watch List Announced

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the watch list for the inaugural Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award, presented by Hawaiian Airlines. The award will recognize the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian Ancestry.



Five finalists will be unveiled on December 8 and the winner will be announced on January 6, 2016. The formal presentation of the award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on January 29 & 30, 2016 in Oahu, Hawai'i.



“The Polynesian Pro Player of the Year Award was established to help showcase the immense talent of our current Polynesian athletes at the highest level of football,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder.



The Watch List candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the season progresses. The finalists and the winner will be chosen by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which is composed of former Coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), LaVell Edwards, Ron McBride, and Dick Vermeil, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL player personnel legend Gil Brandt and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.



“The growth and success of professional football players of Polynesian ancestry has been extraordinary,” said Dick Tomey, Selection Committee Chairman. “This award will shine a positive light on the wonderful accomplishments of Polynesians in professional football.”

Jordan Cameron, Miami Dolphins, TE Malcom Floyd, San Diego Chargers, WR Jarryd Hayne, San Francisco 49ers, RB/KR Mike Iupati, Arizona Cardinals, OL Hau'oli Kikaha, New Orleans Saints, LB Shawn Lauvao, Washington Redskins, OL Star Lotulelei, Carolina Panthers, DT Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans, QB Rey Maualuga, Cincinnati Bengals, LB Josh Mauga, Kansas City Chiefs, LB Roy Miller, Jacksonville Jaguars, DT Koa Misi, Miami Dolphins, LB Haloti Ngata, Detroit Lions, DT Chad Owens, Toronto Argonauts (CFL), SB/KR Stephen Paea, Washington Redskins, DE Domata Peko, Cincinnati Bengals, DT Jeremiah Poutasi, Tennessee Titans, OL Brian Schwenke, Tennessee Titans, OL Danny Shelton, Cleveland Browns, DL Sealver Siliga, New England Patriots, DT Paul Soliai, Atlanta Falcons, DT Manti Te`o, San Diego Chargers, LB Uani` Unga, New York Giants, LB Larry Warford, Detroit Lions, OL