'Bows anticipating raucous environment at the Horseshoe

It's nicknamed the Horseshoe, and on game day, no venue in the country packs as many people in as Ohio Stadium does.

As if facing the first unanimous preseason number one team wasn't a daunting enough task for the Rainbow Warriors, add in more than 106-thousand screaming fans wearing scarlet and gray.



"It's going to be loud, we know that, and there's nothing we can do to change that, so you just have to let it be what it is and enjoy it," UH senior quarterback Max Wittek said. "It's going to be a great college atmosphere and it's one of those games that it's such a great place to play and everything is going to be so awesome. I just really want us to enjoy the moment."



"I've never played in that type of scenery, but I'm pretty sure I'll be able to do it with the team. We just have to block it out and focus on what we're doing," junior running back, and Columbus native, Paul Harris added.



Defensive coordinator Tom Mason hopes the 'Bows realize the opportunity that is in front of them.

"I don't know how many times in your life you get to play the number one team in the country in front of 106, 108 thousand people. It's one of those things you remember for the rest of your life," Mason said. "If you upset them, everybody's going to be talking about you."

The UH defense won't have to be too concerned with the atmosphere, but the offense certainly will. The coaching staff has blasted speakers in practice all week to try and simulate crowd noise to get ready for a loud Ohio Stadium.

"As an offense that's one of the hardest things, getting people on the same page and getting off on a snap count, but at the end of the day it's just football," senior tackle and captain Ben Clarke said.

Offensive coordinator Don Bailey added, "the energy is usually the biggest thing because of the energy of the crowd, but we have a plan for silent count and we'll just execute that."

