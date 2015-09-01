Rainbow Wahine up to #17 in AVCA Poll

Following a three-match sweep of the field in the Chevron Rainbow Wahine Invitational, Hawaii moved up one spot to #17 in the latest AVCA Poll. The Lady 'Bows dropped just one set all weekend in wins over Idaho, Wichita State and Oregon State.

"I'm really, I guess happy that we're 3-0," head coach Dave Shoji said. "I thought, looking at the teams coming in, we could've lost one or two, and we didn't, so it's a step in the right direction. next week it might get tougher."

Hawaii hosts Iowa, American and UCLA this weekend in the Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Volleyball Classic.