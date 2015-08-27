Hansen found not responsible for ‘road rage’ attack

A woman who attacked another woman with her car was acquitted of attempted murder because of mental illness Thursday afternoon.

Jill Hansen, 31, was found not responsible by Judge Rom Trader after a brief trial which involved only testimony of three mental health experts who all agreed that she suffered from multiple symptoms including voices, paranoia, and grandiose delusions and was not capable of understanding what she was doing was wrong.

As a result of the verdict Hansen will be sent to the state hospital until she is deemed to be safe for release.

Hansen was arrested in May, 2014 when the aspiring model and pro surfer chased down Elizabeth Conklin into her Waikiki apartment parking garage and struck Conklin, then 73.

Prosecutors said Conklin was saved by a Good Samaritan who stopped Hansen from running her over. Defense attorney victor Bakke didn't dispute details of the attack.

Prosecutors said Hansen understood what she was doing, tried to flee and later expressed remorse. Bakke claimed prosecutors were partly responsible for the incident because in a prior case they allowed her to plead guilty and avoid hospitalization, even though a court appointed doctor said she was not responsible.

