Web Extra: Extended Interview with Misty May-Treanor at Duke's O - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Web Extra: Extended Interview with Misty May-Treanor at Duke's Oceanfest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor chats about her experience at the 1st annual Duke's Oceanfest Celebrity Pro-Am volleyball tournament, life in retirement, and any chance of a Rio 2016 comeback.

Powered by Frankly