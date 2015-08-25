Special Olympics Hawaii Cop On Top

The sky is the limit for local law enforcement preparing to raise the volume on acceptance and inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This year’s 16th Annual Cop on Top fundraiser will have officials getting comfortable atop 14-foot scaffolds, where they will stay for three consecutive days to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Hawaii athletes.

Cop on Top will take place from Thursday, August 17 through Saturday, August 19 at Walmart stores statewide, as well as locations around Oahu including all Sam’s Club stores, Salt Lake Shopping Center, Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, Enchanted Lake Shopping Center, and Hawaii Kai Shopping Center.

Click here for more information about this event.



Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.