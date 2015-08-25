Kailua Surfriders 3-0 for first time since 2003 after 20-6 win o - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kailua Surfriders 3-0 for first time since 2003 after 20-6 win over #8 Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

After their game was postponed due to weather on Saturday, top ten teams Kapolei and Kailua finished up on Monday with the #10 Surfriders taking care of the #8 Hurricanes 20-6.

