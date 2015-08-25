Rainbow Wahine looking for fast start in first tournament

Dave Shoji admits these early season tournaments aren't easy. You have to scout the teams you're playing later in the tournament, while still keeping focus on the opponent right in front of you. That's one challenge UH faces in the upcoming Chevron Rainbow Wahine Invitational.

The two opponents the 'Bows face over the weekend, Wichita State and Oregon State, both begin the season just outside the top 25, meaning there's no time for the Wahine to ease into it.

"It's not like NFL football where you have 4 games to get your roster set," UH head coach Dave Shoji said. "We've got to play well this weekend. These wins or losses stay with you. The RPI is huge here. We've got to be ready to go."

The Rainbow Wahine open the season on Friday at 7pm against Idaho.