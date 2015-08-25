Motiv8: Mariota aims to help underprivileged youth

He's now the face of the Titans franchise, and as Marcus Mariota takes on a new challenge in the NFL, he's also undertaking a new philanthropic venture as founder of Motiv8, a charity the Saint Louis alum and his family developed to help benefit underprivileged kids.

HiLife clothing and Motiv8 have partnered up to sell T-shirts that Butigroove store owner BJ Sabate said benefits fans and the foundation alike.

"I think after he won the Heisman he had the opportunity to do a lot of things and one of those things was to give back and so with the Motiv8 foundation he has the opportunity to donate to kids, which is going to give back to underprivileged kids, but in return the fans get to get a piece of Marcus and this logo is directed by him and it's all from him."



Giving back to the community is nothing new for the former Crusader. After going pro, Mariota and his family also created a scholarship fund at his Alma Mater which emphasizes, academics and athletics, as well as community service.

"He specifically wanted to make sure that the student has a high GPA and is great student academically, but a great student in terms of character," said Alvin Katahara, Chief Marketing Officer for Saint Louis Schools. "I think that's because that's the kind of person he is and that's the kind of person he wants every Saint Louis student to become."

If you're interested in helping the Motiva8 foundation and buying a T-shirt they are still available at Butigroove.

