Two-Time AVCA Two-Year College National Player of the Year Annie Mitchem joins the 'Bows

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is the preseason Big West favorite, returning 12 of 16 players from last season, including five starters. Now add into the mix two-time AVCA Two-Year College National Player of the Year Annie Mitchem who transferred to Manoa.

The Texas native was recruited by UH out of high school, but spent the last two years at Irvine Valley College where she led the nation in kills, and the team to a perfect record.

Mitchem joins the 'Bows more than a week into the start of fall camp, and has already realized the difference in competition.

"It's a lot faster. Everyone's more experienced, and everyone's really good and aggressive," says Mitchem. "It's definitely a different pace going into this. I just need to work harder."

Head coach Dave Shoji is optimistic Mitchem will make the quick transition.

"The learning curve I'm hoping is high. She'll have to watch how we play. We'll talk to her about some of the things we want her to do. But it's volleyball and she's played a lot of volleyball, so I think she'll be able to pick it up pretty quickly."

UH opens the season August 28th against Idaho in the Chevron Rainbow Wahine Invitational.