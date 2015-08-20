Mason on Tulimasealii: He could be the top player in the MWC this year

After losing three starters from the defensive line, the Rainbow Warriors are hoping defensive end Kennedy Tulimasealii can be the difference-maker this season.

The junior from Waianae led the 'Bows with 9.5 tackles for loss a year ago, and first-year defensive coordinator Tom Mason thinks Tulimasealii is poised for a big year.

"It's my job as a coach to scheme to get him free and let him be a little bit of a free player and cause chaos, and he's capable of doing that," Mason said. "I think he can be the top player in the conference if everything goes right for him."



"It's amazing to hear that coming from the DC," Tulimasealii said of Mason's praise. "I'm just trying to live up to that what he's telling me. The extra gassers out here is what's going to get me to the Mountain West conference all-defensive line hopefully."

