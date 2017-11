Hundreds gather to celebrate Hawaiian cultural arts

Crowds gathered at Keehi Lagoon Memorial Saturday to celebrate Hawaiian culture at the 1st Annual Hoolau Kanaka Oahu Ka Onohi O Na Kai, “the people gather, Oahu, the gem of the oceans.”

The purpose of Hoolau Kanaka Oahu Ka Onohi O Na Kai is to create a space of cultural exchange and unification for Hawaiians on Oahu.

Hawaiian cultural practitioners displayed their talents as the event was both educational and entertaining for those in attendance.

Cultural activities included lomi lomi (massage), lauhala making, kakau (traditional Hawaiian tattoo), kapa making (Hawaiian cloth making and printing) and canoe racing.

The event also hosted craft vendors, food booths, a country store and Hawaiian games.

