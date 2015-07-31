Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake

Join us if you dare for a spook-tacular day of bowling, entertainment, hilarious team rivalries, outrageous costumes, and all levels of bowling skill to raise funds for Hawaii's keiki. Grab your friends and family to form a team of six bowler-fundraisers and join us at Aiea Bowl for the scariest party around.
Monster Mash Bowl For Kids' Sake
Where: Aiea Bowl
When: Saturday, September 9 & 16, 2017
What is Bowl for Kids' Sake?
Bowl For Kids’ Sake is the signature annual fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country. Each year half a million people come together to have fun and raise money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters as we change how children grow up.
In 2017, we celebrate our 31st anniversary of this annual bowling extravaganza! Each year over 1,500 people and 60 sponsors across Oahu come together to have fun and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters as we create life-changing friendships for kids in need. Every dollar you raise stays right here in Hawaii to help create a brighter future for our keiki!
Bowl For Kids’ Sake is the perfect way for individuals to make an impact on our community -- it only takes a little bit of effort to raise the money that is vital to our program’s success. Because of Bowl for Kids' Sake, more Bigs and Littles can be paired up, more friendships can be gained and improved outlooks on life can be started.
Now's your chance to be a part of the fun and begin impacting children's lives right in your community as a bowler, fundraiser, donor, sponsor, cheerleader, or volunteer.
Click here for more information about this event.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.