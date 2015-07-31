Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake

Join us if you dare for a spook-tacular day of bowling, entertainment, hilarious team rivalries, outrageous costumes, and all levels of bowling skill to raise funds for Hawaii's keiki. Grab your friends and family to form a team of six bowler-fundraisers and join us at Aiea Bowl for the scariest party around.

Monster Mash Bowl For Kids' Sake

Where: Aiea Bowl

When: Saturday, September 9 & 16, 2017

What is Bowl for Kids' Sake?

Bowl For Kids’ Sake is the signature annual fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country. Each year half a million people come together to have fun and raise money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters as we change how children grow up.

In 2017, we celebrate our 31st anniversary of this annual bowling extravaganza! Each year over 1,500 people and 60 sponsors across Oahu come together to have fun and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters as we create life-changing friendships for kids in need. Every dollar you raise stays right here in Hawaii to help create a brighter future for our keiki!



Bowl For Kids’ Sake is the perfect way for individuals to make an impact on our community -- it only takes a little bit of effort to raise the money that is vital to our program’s success. Because of Bowl for Kids' Sake, more Bigs and Littles can be paired up, more friendships can be gained and improved outlooks on life can be started.

Now's your chance to be a part of the fun and begin impacting children's lives right in your community as a bowler, fundraiser, donor, sponsor, cheerleader, or volunteer.

Click here for more information about this event.

