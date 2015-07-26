Medical examiner identifies 2 bodies recovered near Halona Blowhole

The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two swimmers whose bodies were recovered Sunday in the Halona Blowhole Area.

The body of the first missing swimmer, 21-year-old Shyheim Andrews of Waipahu, was found at about 6:45 Sunday morning on the bottom near the cove known as Eternity Beach.

"Our divers found him right off the far side of the cove -- on the Hanauma Bay side of the cove, just on the outer edge of the cove," said Honolulu Fire Department Battalion Chief Geoffrey Chang.

Later that evening, rescue crews recovered the body of a second missing swimmer in the area of the Halona Blowhole. He was identified as 22-year-old Caleb Collins of Mililani.

Chang said both men were soldiers stationed at Schofield Barracks.

Authorities say the two men hiked out onto the rocks offshore Halona Beach Cove with a third man. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, one of the men was knocked off the rocks by a wave and swept into the water.

"Our reports are that they were standing on the shoreline, taking pictures, when a large wave came in and knocked one of them off," said Chang. "The second person tried to help his buddy, and he was taken off the rocks by the second wave."

Around the same time, the third man in the party, also in his early 20s, was swept off the rocks by a large wave. Fortunately, he was able to climb back onto the rocks and get to shore. He suffered injuries to his right leg and was tended to by emergency personnel.

Officials closed the parking lot at the Halona Blowhole during the search Sunday. Some of the men's buddies were there watching the search, but declined comment.

The victims' official causes of death have yet to be determined.

The Following is a news release from the 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office:

Two 25th Infantry Division Soldiers drowned near Halona Beach Park, Oahu, July 25.

Spc. Caleb Michael Collins, 22, and Spc. Shyheim Tashan Andrews, 21, both motor vehicle operators, were assigned to 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th ID.

At approximately 5 p.m. July 25, Collins and Andrews were hiking at Halona Beach Park. Andrews was hit by a wave and pulled into the water. Collins immediately jumped in to try and save Andrews. Honolulu Police Department Fire and Rescue as well as U.S. Coast Guard crews were on scene within 30 minutes of the incident. The bodies of both Soldiers were recovered July 26.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone within the 25th ID and U.S. Army-Hawaii formations are with the families and friends of Collins and Andrews. Chaplains and counselors from 25th ID have been working with families and 524th CSSB Soldiers throughout the last 48 hours to help those affected.

This incident is currently under investigation.

