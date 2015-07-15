$5,000 reward offered in case of Kauai dog shot, paws and tail cut off

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the killing of a dog on Kauai whose owner said it was found shot with its tail and paws cut off.

A Kapaa woman said her boyfriend found her hunting dog, an 8-year-old hound dog mix named B.B., dead hanging from a tree in Anahola, with its collar nearby.

The woman reported the dog had bullet holes in its head and shoulder and the animal’s paws and tail were missing. She told the Garden Island newspaper it may have escaped from a relative’s yard in Anahola because it was spooked by fireworks on July 4.

Penny Cistaro, the head of the Kauai Humane Society, said the woman never reported the incident to her organization or filed a complaint with police but posted her story on Facebook over last weekend, about five days after the dog’s body was found July 6.

Cistaro said the society lacks information to investigate the case because the woman got rid of all the evidence when she buried the dog, so no necropsy was performed to find out what caused the dog's death.

“We would certainly investigate it if we had any information, any leads at all,” Cistaro said.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

"Anyone who would go to this extent to maim, mutilate, torture an animal, whether before or after the animal was conscious, it's unacceptable. I can't think of any defense, any logical defense for this kind of action against a defenseless animal," said Inga Gibson, the Hawaii senior state director of The Humane Society of the United States.

"The reason we're offering the reward is because we need the community, we need people to come forward with information. The Kauai Humane Society would like to investigate and pursue this case, but they really depend on the community to be their eyes and ears," Gibson said.

"Whether the animal got loose, whether the animal was used for hunting, whether the animal was allowed to roam freely, nothing justifies this kind of cruelty, and it's really frightening. This is the same history that we see with serial killers," Gibson added.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.