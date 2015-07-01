Smoking now illegal at state parks, beaches in Hawaii

A ban on smoking at state parks and beaches goes into effect Wednesday, expanding on another prohibition already in place in certain city and county parks in Hawaii.

House Bill 525, signed by Hawaii Gov. David Ige in June, makes it illegal to smoke and use tobacco products and e-cigarettes at any state park or beach. The bill, however, says that the department can establish designated smoking areas.

The bill also requires posting clearly legible signs at each park.

Smoking is already banned at all city and county parks across the state except in Kauai County.

Last month, Ige also signed another bill raising the legal smoking age statewide to 21, making Hawaii the first in the nation to do so.

To read HB525, click here.

