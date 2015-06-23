HFD investigates string of suspicious brush fires

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a string of suspicious roadside brush fires that broke out Monday evening.

Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the first call at around 6:30 p.m. and extinguished the three fires – all located near the eastbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway, between the Makakilo off-ramp and North-South Road -- by 7:15 p.m. Each burned less than a half acre.

Investigators believe all three fires are suspicious because they started around the same time in roughly the same area.

HFD is asking for witnesses to come forward.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.