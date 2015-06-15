ablair@hawaiinewsnow.com

Allyson Blair is an Emmy award winning journalist who loves to tell a good story. Over the past decade her career has taken her all over the country. She made the move to Oahu in April 2015 after accepting a reporter position at Hawaii News Now.

Allyson grew up in central Virginia and was instilled with a strong work ethic at a very young age. As the daughter of a commercial fisherman she spent much of her childhood on a lobster boat and working in her family's seafood market. Allyson's dad still jokes that if news doesn't work out she can always get a job cleaning fish.

After graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Electronic Media, Allyson began her career at WTVR-TV in Richmond, Virginia.

In 2006 she was hired at WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia. Allyson served as a field producer during the mass shooting at Virginia Tech that claimed the lives of 32 students and teachers.

In 2007, Allyson travelled to North Carolina where she accepted a job at WCTI-TV as the Greenville Bureau Chief.

Two years later she made the move back to Virginia where she worked as a producer and reporter at WAVY-TV.

In 2010 Allyson traded in coastal living for the Sonoran desert when she accepted a job at the CBS affiliate in Phoenix.

The following year Allyson was honored with an Emmy award for producing breaking news coverage of the Tucson mass shooting where Representative Gabrielle Giffords was wounded.

During the 5 years Allyson spent in Phoenix she covered stories across the state of Arizona including the Yarnell Hill fire that claimed the lives of 19 hotshots. She also spent time on the US/Mexico border reporting on issues like immigration and drug cartels.

Allyson is excited to once again live by the ocean and immerse herself into the local culture. When she's not at work you can find her hiking, tossing around a football at the beach or at Rainbow's Drive-In eating a Mahi sandwich.

If you have any story ideas email her at ablair@hawaiinewsnow.com