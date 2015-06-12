Anthony Bourdain explores 'real' Hawaii in CNN's 'Parts Unknown'

Renowned chef and television host Anthony Bourdain is revisiting Hawaii with a new episode of CNN's “Parts Unknown,” this time diving into a part of the islands that most tourists won't see.

Bourdain previously showcased Hawaii in 2008 for his Travel Channel show, “No Reservations.” In that episode, he spent $3,000 on an aloha shirt at Bailey's Antiques and Aloha Shirts in Kapahulu and went to a Paradise Cove luau in Ko Olina. But in the new episode that airs Sunday, he will explore the culture and people of Hawaii, part of the overarching theme of the CNN series.

In the episode, Bourdain goes on a fishing expedition on Molokai with activist Walter Ritte and shares a meal with Chefs Andrew Le and Mark Noguchi on Oahu. He also meets up with the Polynesian Voyaging Society's Nainoa Thompson and travel writer Paul Theroux.

The episode airs 3 p.m. Hawaii time on CNN.

