Kaimuki grad Ruthie Ann Miles takes home Tony Award

Former Kaimuki resident Ruthie Ann Miles represented Hawaii at the Tony Awards on Sunday, winning the award for best featured actress in a musical for her performance in “The King and I.”

The 2001 Kaimuki High School graduate joined the revival production of “The King and I” as Lady Thiang in the spring of 2015. In her acceptance speech read from her cell phone, she thanked her husband and acknowledged retired Kaimuki teachers and a counselor who helped her along the way.

“I am profoundly grateful for everything this recognition has meant already and for this honor,” she said in her speech.

According to Playbill, Miles is the second actress of Asian descent to win a Tony Award. The first was Lea Salonga when she won the Tony for best actress in a musical for her performance in "Miss Saigon" in 1991.

After graduating from Kaimuki, Miles earned her bachelor's degree at Palm Beach Atlantic University and then her master's in music performance at New York University. Other credits include Imelda Marcos in “Here Lies Love” and roles in “Avenue Q,” “Annie” and “Sweeney Todd.”

She now lives in Brooklyn with her husband and daughter.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.