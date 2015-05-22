Weather Blog: Eyes on the Eastern Pacific, breeding ground for tropical cyclones

Just one week after hurricane season kicked off for the Eastern Pacific, we are tracking two clusters of active thunderstorms that are becoming more organized just west of Mexico.

Could these be the first set of named storms over the Eastern Pacific? If so, Andres and Blanca are the next tropical cyclone names on deck.

Even though these storms are thousands of miles away, it is important for Hawaii to watch out for any development over the Eastern Pacific. Last year, Iselle and Julio both developed off of Baja California and eventually headed west in the direction of the Aloha State.

As of 10 am (HST), I am tracking a tropical wave located about 1,200 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It has become a little better organized as it tracks west-northwestward. What are the chances that this area of clouds circulate and become even more organized-- developing into a tropical cyclone? The odds within 48 hours are 50 percent; and within five days, it jumps to a high 80 percent.

I am also watching another cluster of clouds associated with thunderstorms. It is located 2,000 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. This cluster has also become better organized this morning. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, there is a 40 percent chance for tropical cyclone development within 48-hours; and within 5-days it increases to a 70 percent chance. The Hawaii News Now weather team will have to continue monitoring both of these sectors that are currently over the Eastern Pacific.

Make sure to download the Hawaii News Now Weather APP to track these potential tropical cyclones. The weather team will be watching it throughout the evening and weekend. Also, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center will come out with a prediction on May 26 that will include forecast numbers of storm development over our basin.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.