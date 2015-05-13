Motorcycle crash critically injures Kaneohe woman

A 28-year-old Kaneohe woman suffered critical head injuries after a motorcycle crash on Likelike Highway Tuesday afternoon, Honolulu police said.

The woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was traveling southbound on Likelike Highway when she lost control and was thrown off her Yamaha motorcycle, according to police.

The incident happened at around 3:10 p.m. approximately 160 feet north of Gulick Avenue.

She was taken to the Queen's Medical Center in critical condition with head and internal injuries.

