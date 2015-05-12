EXCLUSIVE: UH Manoa Faculty Senate Chair steps down over remarks to Hawaii News Now

Light winds and increased showers are in the forecast to start the work week as an upper level disturbance forms to the west of the islands. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes could lead to an increase in clouds and showers, with a chance of heavy showers for Kauai and Oahu. It also could get a bit hazy during the afternoon. Trade winds are expected to return late Tuesday and Wednesday, but conditions will remain a bit unstable, especially near the end of the week, so expect a wet...

