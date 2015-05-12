State lawmakers to hold public meeting on traffic concerns

Oahu drivers will get a chance to sound off about their traffic concerns and suggestions Tuesday night at a public meeting.

The state Department of Transportation, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and the City Department of Transportation Services will facilitate the meeting so that the public can ask lawmakers questions about the various state and city construction projects, as well as what's being done to alleviate traffic congestion primarily in the Pearl City and Aiea regions.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highlands Intermediate cafeteria on Hoolaulea Street. Among those in attendance will be Sen. Breene Harimoto, Sen. Clarence Nishihara, Rep. Gregg Takayama, Rep. Roy Takumi and city council member Brandon Elefante.

In addition to the normal heavy backups, drivers have been dealing with an increase in traffic – especially on the H-1 Freeway in both directions as well as Kamehameha Highway – as of late, mostly because of lane closures from rail and road work.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.