Solar plane on worldwide journey expected to land in Hawaii

A solar plane on its worldwide voyage will likely land in Hawaii in about a week, officials say.

The Solar Impulse postponed its takeoff from China on Thursday because of unfavorable weather conditions, according to the site solarimpulse.com. The plane – which started its Pacific Crossing on May 5 -- will possibly depart on May 12, weather permitting.

The flight, officials said, will last at least five days and will be the longest leg of the solar plane's worldwide journey.

The Solar Impulse would be the first flight powered only by the sun with no fuel or polluting emissions. The pilots, Swiss explorers Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, set out to prove that new technologies and alternative energy sources can make the impossible seem possible. The team includes 90 people – including 30 engineers, 25 technicians and 22 mission controllers.

It officially took off on its first leg from Abu Dhabi on March 9. It's expected to return by late July or early August 2015.

To track the Solar Impulse's journey, click here.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.