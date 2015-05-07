FBI locates missing 9-year-old Colorado girl, father arrested in Texas

The search for a missing 9-year-old Colorado girl thought to be with her noncustodial father on the Big Island is now over after the FBI located the pair early Thursday in Poolville, Texas.

Brianne Kirk is now with Child Protective Services in Texas after authorities arrested Brian Kirk at a relative's house based on an anonymous tip. He is now in police custody, awaiting extradition back to Colorado to face local criminal charges.

The Honolulu FBI asked the public to assist in the search after Brian took temporary custody Brianne for a trip to the Big Island for her spring break vacation on March 22. He was supposed to return Brianne to her mother by March 30, but it never happened and his cell phone remained off.

It appeared that Brian was able to fly to Texas with Brianne sometime in April, the FBI said, but it's unknown what name or identification he used to fly.

Meanwhile, the FBI is assisting with transporting Brianne's mother to Texas so they can be reunited in time for Mother's Day.

Related story:

FBI searches for missing 9-year-old Colorado girl on Big Island

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.