Taryn Hatcher

I was 10 years old sitting on a couch watching college basketball with my dad when I decided I wanted to be a sports reporter.



Being the daughter of an athlete and growing up playing sports I always felt it was in my blood. So after graduating high school I enrolled in Rutgers University where I really began to pursue my dream. While I was there I earned degrees in Journalism and Mass Media Studies as well as Political Science.



During that time I also worked for the university radio station as a sports broadcaster; before working as an intern at iHeart Radio in Philly, Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, and in CBS New York's sports department.



In my senior year "on the banks" I began working as a sideline reporter for Big Ten Network to go and Big Ten Plus before being picked up by BTN to work for their nationally televised games as a sideline reporter.



After earning my diploma in December I was fortunate enough to fly out to Hawaii and interview at Hawaii News Now where I fell in love with the island, the station, and the people. Now, at 22, I feel incredibly lucky to say I'm living my dream in paradise.