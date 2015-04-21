Hundreds pack state capitol to protest TMT construction

Protesters opposed to plans to build a Thirty Meter telescope at Mauna Kea took their concerns to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the law firm representing the TMT project and the governor's office Tuesday morning.

More than 300 people packed the State Capitol rotunda and went to the fifth floor of the governors office. Outside of the governors office, they chanted and sang Hawaiian songs and delivered a request to reopen the environmental impact statement public comment period for the controversial project.

The Governor's Chief of Staff, Mike McCartney receive the request and met with representatives of the group inside the governors office following the protest.

