Hundreds look to testify over controversial Mauna Kea telescope

Hundreds of people have crowded into a large lecture hall at the University of Hawaii Hilo campus during a special UH Regents meeting to testify about the planned Thirty Meter Telescope at Mauna Kea.

The Board of Regents will hear testimony on TMT from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. when they will end the meeting. If more people are still waiting to testify, they will hold another meeting on another date.

Regents are not voting or taking any action on the telescope today. They are just listening to testimony.

Activists say the TMT would desecrate a mountain they consider to be sacred. The Mauna Kea Science Reserve is already home to 13 other telescopes.

Construction on the world's largest telescope is now on hold until at least next week Monday.

