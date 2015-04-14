Seahawks players bond on Valley Isle during offseason training

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson donned an aloha shirt in Renton, Wash. as he boarded an Alaska Airlines plane to Hawaii on Sunday with his teammates, all for a trip he organized as part of some offseason training.The team's official offseason program doesn't start until April 20, according to its website, but some of the Seahawks players are spending the week working out in paradise, away from coaches, staff and personnel.Wilson, who's led the Seahawks in offseason practices the past two years in California, will conduct workouts in between weight room sessions and other extracurricular activities on the Valley Isle."This will be our third year doing it, obviously, to get back to football," Wilson said on the team's website. "It never really leaves our mind, but just to go over plays and just get throwing with the guys again. But most importantly, I think it's a great team-bonding experience and I think it catapults our season and the journey of our season."The social media world was all abuzz after Seahawks players posted photos of themselves at the beach and pool while on Maui. Some of the participating Seahawks include cornerback Richard Sherman, linebackers Bruce Irvin and Bobby Wagner, strong safety Kam Chancellor, and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse.



Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

