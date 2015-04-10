Marcus Mariota's Heisman Trophy on display at Saint Louis School

College football's most coveted award is on display on Oahu.

Marcus Mariota's Heisman Trophy is being shown off in Bertram Hall at Saint Louis School, his alma mater.

Mariota's parents apparently brought it in after he agreed to show it off at the school. However, the display is not open to the general public.

The University of Oregon quarterback won the Heisman Trophy in December 2014, ascending the stage at the Best Buy Theater in Manhattan to claim the honor and take his place in history as the most celebrated college athlete in Hawaii's history.

The NFL draft is just weeks away, determining which professional football team Mariota will join.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.