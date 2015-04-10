Career criminals accused of assaulting HPD officers in Waikiki

[Update]

The two men involved in an altercation with Honolulu Police officers in Waikiki have both been charged with assault of a law enforcement officer among multiple other offenses.

43-year-old Pesamino Letuli is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer in the first degree as well as resisting arrest and drug charges.

34-year-old Shane Mara is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer in the second degree along with resisting arrest. Mara is also charged with the theft of credit cards.

Bail for both men has been set at $50,000 apiece.

[Original]

Two men, with more than 150 arrests between them, are behind bars again, now accused of assaulting police officers.

It started as a traffic stop in Waikiki. The two men were both on bicycles near Ala Wai Boulevard and Wai Nani Way.

One of the suspects, 34-year-old Shane Mara ran while 43-year-old Pesamino Letuli allegedly threw the officer to the ground. When that officer tried to get up, Letuli kneed him in the head. The officer was able to grab his pepper spray and use it on Letuli.

A second officer arrived on scene and that's when Mara came back and tackled him.

The two officers were taken to Straub Clinic and Hospital. One had a head injury and cuts, the second officer had injuries to his leg.

Both suspects were arrested and face charges for assaulting a police officer.

Pesamino Letuli has 88 prior arrests and was wanted on three $20,000 warrants. Previous crimes include resisting arrest, theft, and assault.

Shane Mara has 74 prior arrests for similar crimes. Sources say, when he was taken to the police station Friday, he also had four stolen credit cards, one, belonging to an 85-year-old woman.

The two HPD officers, both in their mid-20s, are assigned to the Waikiki substation and have at least five years of experience.

