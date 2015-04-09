Tulsi Gabbard gets married in Kahaluu

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is now officially off the market after she and fiance Abraham Williams tied the knot Thursday at a historic site in Kahaluu.Gabbard, 33, exchanged vows with Williams, 26, in a traditional Hindu ceremony -- with a Brahmin acting as the officiant – but with a Hawaiian twist since they said their “I do's” in Hawaii."It was the fish pond that the native Hawaiian people used to feed the village," Gabbard told People Magazine days before the wedding. It's "a secluded area with palm trees, with flowers, a quiet peaceful place."Williams, a cinematographer and musician, was in charge of music and asked some friends to play.Gabbard said the menu at the reception wouldn't include meat since both she and Williams are vegetarians.

The guest list included former U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka, Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, U.S. Rep. Mark Takai, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.



Williams popped the question with a 1.17-carat diamond ring during a sunset surfing session while Gabbard was home for her Thanksgiving break.



