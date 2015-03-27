Fire crews battle brush fire near UH Manoa

A smokey brush fire above the University of Hawaii in Manoa burned for hours on Friday sending smoke all through Manoa and Mo'ili'ili.

The Honolulu Fire Department says no homes or developed buildings were threatened by the flames, but the windy conditions made it difficult for firefighters to put out the flames.

The fire was first reported around 10:35 a.m. on Friday and was located just above the university's Waahila Faculty apartments.

Fire crews from ten companies arrived and had to overcome rough terrain and windy conditions as they tried to control the flames.

UH students and faculty are currently on spring break this week but some of those who were still on campus were able to see the flames. No evactuation orders were made.

"There is no structures being directly threatened by this fire," said Captain David Jenkins of the Honolulu Fire Department. "However we are concerned about nearby housing in both Manoa Valley and St. Louis Heights."

Firefighters are not sure what started the fire, but it's close to the site of another brushfire that happened last month. That fire was suspected to have been caused by the homeless population who live on Waahila Ridge.

