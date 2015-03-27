City addresses Wednesday afternoon traffic nightmare

Rail work, lane closures and weather conditions are to blame for causing headaches for westbound drivers who were stuck in extra heavy traffic Wednesday during the afternoon commute, city officials say.Mike Formby, director of the city's Department of Transportation Services, said the rail work on Kamehameha Highway at Acacia Road during the day combined with state Department of Transportation road work on the H-1 freeway were partially to blame. In addition, increased traffic before a holiday -- Prince Kuhio Day -- and the rainy weather didn't help make matters any better, he said.

Even though no accidents or stalls were reported, drivers said they were stuck in traffic for hours that afternoon. A frustrated driver told Hawaii News Now it took him an hour to get from the Honolulu International Airport to Target in Salt Lake, a 2.3-mile drive.



Formby said as long as there are lane closures, drivers should avoid Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City at all costs unless absolutely necessary.



