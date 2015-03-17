Chelsea Davis

chelseadavis@hawaiinewsnow.com

It was still dark outside when my father came into my room to wake me up. He brought me into his room where my mother was already awake, watching TV. Her eyes said it all. I looked to see what she was watching and my heart dropped.

That day was September 11, 2001.

All morning, I couldn't take my eyes off the television screen. I remember the reporters' eyes, their faces, voices, and actions. Amidst all the horror, I remember thinking to myself, ‘Why do we turn on the TV when disaster strikes?' I remember thinking what an honor it must be to have the public's trust.

Several years later, I feel the same way.

It's an privilege to be back home reporting for the people who have shaped my life, my values, and my morals.

I have a Broadcast Journalism degree from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California. There, I was also a reporter/anchor for the school's television news station, a writer for the campus newspaper, and the News Director for the campus radio station. That is where I became well versed in camera operations and editing software.

During my college career, I've had the pleasure of interning at four news stations, KUSI, KNSD, KGTV in San Diego and Hawaii News Now while I went to summer school at UH. From fetching coffee for my producers to shadowing live reporters on breaking news, I've done everything an intern could ever dream of!

My first on-air job was in Lubbock, Texas. Born and raised on the beautiful island of Maui, moving to Texas was quite the culture shock. The West Texas winds are far different from the tropical trade winds.

But I traded in my rubber slippers for cowboy boots! From chasing tornados to live reporting in a blizzard, I loved every exhilarating second of it!

I have a passion for news and love telling stories, especially stories that impact my community. I couldn't be happier to be home having your trust and sharing YOUR stories!

If you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, email me at chelseadavis@hawaiinewsnow or follow me on Facebook.