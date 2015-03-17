Police pursuit in Kaneohe leads to 1 arrest, 2 still missing

2 men are on the run after escaping from a stolen truck in Kaneohe.

Honolulu police are continuing their search for two possibly armed men who ran from a stolen truck Monday afternoon in Kaneohe.

At around 1 p.m., officers swarmed a neighborhood off Kahekili Highway after the men crashed the red pickup truck during a police pursuit. Police arrested the driver, 27-year-old Thomas Wilkinson, but the other two men managed to escape.

Wilkinson is being held on several charges, including theft and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.

Martina Schenk, a witness, described the scene.

"I was worried about my neighbors because they are older, then when I scream, my scream was so loud that my neighbor opened her garage and I said 'No close the garage,' and by this time, the guy had already gone into the bushes," Schenk said.

This is the third police pursuit in Kaneohe -- involving stolen vehicles that crashed -- in the past two weeks.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

