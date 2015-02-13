Delta flight makes emergency landing in Hilo

A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Hilo Thursday night, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Approximately 235 passengers were on board Delta Flight 1559 -- flying out of Los Angeles International Airport at 2:45 p.m. and expected to arrive in Honolulu -- when one of the twin engine lights went on, DOT officials said. Pilots went through protocol procedures but could not successfully turn the light off, so they shut down one of the engines. They then diverted to Hilo where they landed safely at around 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Delta released the following statement:

Delta flight 1559, regularly scheduled service from Los Angeles to Honolulu, encountered a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft's two engines during flight. The flight crew followed procedures and diverted the Boeing 757 aircraft to Hilo, Hawaii. The flight landed safely. Customers were re-accommodated on another aircraft and arrived in Honolulu at 2:05 a.m. local time. Safety is always Delta's top priority and has apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

