Surf world mourns death of Brazil's Ricardo dos Santos

The surf community is mourning the loss Ricardo dos Santos, a beloved professional surfer who was killed in Brazil. He was 24 years old.

Dos Santos died Tuesday after an off-duty police officer shot him three times while the surfer attempted to stop a group of men from openly using drugs in the street, according to Surfer Magazine. The unarmed dos Santos was flown by helicopter to a local hospital where doctors performed multiple surgeries, but the blood loss was too severe – despite multiple blood donations from those who were eager to help save dos Santos' life – and he ultimately died.

Brazilian police arrested two men who are brothers, ages 17 and 25. The older of the two is reported to be the off-duty officer.

Dos Santos earned the Andy Irons Forever Inspiration Award in 2012 for his courageous surfing at Teahupoo that took him to the quarterfinals, knocking out Kelly Slater along the way.

